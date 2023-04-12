Companies / Mining

WATCH: Can Glencore overcome Teck Resources’ resistance?

Business Day TV speaks to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi

12 April 2023 - 21:41
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Despite Glencore sweetening its offer for Teck Resources, the Canadian mining firm is not seeing value in the takeover bid. Business Day TV unpacks the prospects of a deal with investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi.

