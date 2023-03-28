Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater nears New Century takeover

Stake in Australian miner built up to 90% threshold compelling a buyout

28 March 2023 - 20:36 Andries Mahlangu

Sibanye-Stillwater is on the cusp of taking full ownership of New Century Resources after incrementally building up its stake in the Australian miner to just over 90%, a key threshold that makes it mandatory to buy out the remaining shareholders, as stipulated by Australia’s regulatory requirements.

Sibanye under CEO Neal Froneman has built a reputation for turning around underperforming mining assets. It is currently the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals, having begun its journey in 2013 as a gold producer after it was unbundled from Gold Fields...

