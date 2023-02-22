Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater closes in on New Century takeover

Sibanye said it had placed a further buy order on the Australian stock exchange to snap up a further 13.6-million shares (10%)

22 February 2023 - 15:41 Kabelo Khumalo

Sibanye-Stillwater has upped the ante in its hot pursuit of Australian zinc miner New Century Resources, doubling its shareholding in the company overnight and inviting more shareholders to sell their stock to it.

On Tuesday, Sibanye on Tuesday made an offer to acquire the 80% it doesn’t already own in New Century for $83m. The mining giant moved swiftly and bought a further 27.2-million shares in New Century, increasing its total shareholding and voting power to 40.58% from the 19.9% it previously had...

