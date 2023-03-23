Companies / Mining

Sibanye confirms R365m emergency financing to Australian target New Century

Operations at the company’s zinc tailings operations in northern Queensland were suspended after record rainfall

23 March 2023 - 11:48 Nico Gous

Sibanye-Stillwater will provide A$30m (about R365) in emergency support for Australian miner New Century Resources after it suspended operations at its Century operations in northern Queensland after extreme weather.

The multinational precious and base metals miner said the money would be allocated to the zinc tailings operations that were flooded after record rainfall earlier this month, as well as the Karumba port facility. Production was halted two weeks ago and work is expected to resume in April...

