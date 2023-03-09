Companies / Mining

Sibanye slashes the number of retrenchments at Beatrix and Kloof

Most of the 1,959 workers earmarked for job cuts accepted transfers, severance or early retirement packages, leaving 168 people who will be fired

09 March 2023 - 19:00 Katharine Child

Gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater will retrench 168 workers after initially planning 2,000 job cuts as it reduces or stops production at two SA  operations.

Sibanye said in November that as many as 1,959 workers could face retrenchment as the Beatrix 4 shaft in the Free State was unprofitable and Kloof 1 shaft at Westonaria was nearing the end of its life...

