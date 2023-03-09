Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
The weakening rand will lock many South Africans into local travel
MPs quizz president on possible visit by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in August
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
LNG and helium producer says second phase of Virginia project will start production in 2026 and cost $1.16bn
Problems such as organised crime undermine regulatory changes intended to boost investment
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
US court convicts Ng of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund
Goalkeeper has resumed training after being injured in November
Phuti Mpyane talks toTshifularo about his career path, products and Renault SA’s prospects after the 2035 European fossil fuel ban on cars
Gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater will retrench 168 workers after initially planning 2,000 job cuts as it reduces or stops production at two SA operations.
Sibanye said in November that as many as 1,959 workers could face retrenchment as the Beatrix 4 shaft in the Free State was unprofitable and Kloof 1 shaft at Westonaria was nearing the end of its life...
Sibanye slashes the number of retrenchments at Beatrix and Kloof
Most of the 1,959 workers earmarked for job cuts accepted transfers, severance or early retirement packages, leaving 168 people who will be fired
