Companies / Mining

Harmony’s interim profit jumps by a third

Company has completed a R3bn purchase of EVA Copper in Australia as it diversifies into the sought-after base metal

01 March 2023 - 14:50 Denene Erasmus
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

A higher gold price helped push Harmony Gold’s profit about 33% higher in the first six months of its current financial year, while the final acquisition of a copper mine in Australia is solidifying its diversification into the base metal.

The purchase price of about R3bn for Eva Copper saw Harmony’s saw net debt increase to R4.7bn and net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increase to 0.6 times from 0.1.

“Our strategy of allocating growth capital towards high-margin, long-life assets has already started to deliver the desired results,” Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said.

“Our copper journey has begun in earnest with the conclusion of the Eva Copper acquisition in the tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Australia. This near-term project complements our tier 1 Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea.”

The race for copper mining assets globally is getting increasingly competitive, Steenkamp told Business Day, as companies scramble to add the metal to their portfolios in anticipation of supply shortages and subsequently higher prices.

“We were very fortunate to get our hands on Eva. If you are going to look for copper assets now you will face a lot of competition,” Steenkamp said.

Harmony is confident that the demand for copper will start increasing within the next two to three years, especially as more countries move towards electric vehicles.

Last year the EU reached a political agreement that will effectively ban the sale of non-electric vehicles from 2035.

“Our shift into copper comes at a critical time for the global just energy transition. Higher quality gold reserves, near-term copper, alongside a growing international footprint will continue to de-risk Harmony,” Steenkamp said. “Our portfolio of gold and copper is positioned to provide shareholders with countercyclical diversification alongside improved margins.”

A report published by S&P Global last year predicts that the copper market will endure persistent supply deficits through most of the 2030s, ranging from 1.6-million tonnes to 10-million tonnes by 2035 under different scenarios.

Harmony, which operates gold mines in SA and South America, said gold production in the six months to end-December was 23,000kg, down 5% year on year, mainly due to the closure of its Bambanani mine in the Free State last year. Adjusting for Bambanani, output was down 2% in the period.

Gold revenue was up 6%, which the company ascribed to higher underground recovered grades and an increase in the average gold price. Headline earnings per share increased by 18%.

The average gold price has increased by 12% to R963,000/kg, while cash operating costs rose increased by 11% to R741,000/kg. All-in sustaining costs were also 11% higher, at about R890,000/kg.

Harmony kept its production and cost guidance for the year unchanged at 1.4-million to 1.5-million ounces from its SA operations, and all-in sustaining costs at less than R900,000/kg.

The company decided against a dividend, saying that as it invests in “margin expansion, life-of-mine extension and various other growth opportunities, it is prudent to maintain a strong balance sheet and good liquidity”.

Its shares were down 2.3% to R54.55  at 2.15pm on the JSE, taking the losses since January to just over 5% and to 20.7% over the past year.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Harmony Gold sees interim boost from higher grades and prices

Company expects a further windfall from dollar-based earnings and an increase in the value of derivative instruments even though production costs rose
Companies
6 days ago

Miner dies at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

The employee dies in fall-of-ground incident after a seismic event last Thursday
Companies
2 months ago

Harmony will consider offering land to private power producers

Miner reports 49% fall in annual profit on lower production and higher costs
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Balwin launches R10bn residential development at ...
Companies / Property
3.
Debt-ridden Choppies seeks new capital
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sibanye counts the cost of three-month strike at ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Woolworths delivers strong results despite energy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

DRA Global feels the pain of fixed-price construction contracts

Companies / Mining

Murray & Roberts banks on renewable energy projects to invigorate growth

Companies / Industrials

Sibanye counts the cost of three-month strike at gold mines

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.