Harmony profit plunges by half as higher costs take toll

30 August 2022 - 10:41 Denene Erasmus

Harmony Gold, which operates gold mines in SA and South America, has ascribed its drop in earnings for the year partly to lower-than-forecast production at Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea’s FY22 and from its Bambanani mine in the Free State which will be permanently closed this year.

Group gold production for the period decreased 3% year on year to 46,236kg. This was after a 21% (to 3,707kg) decrease in production at Hidden Valley due to the failure of an overland conveyor belt January 2022. The company said in its results that the conveyor belt has since been repaired and additional controls have been implemented to reduce the risk of this happening again...

