Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed a recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
Proteas face unexpected pressure from the surge in interest in their bid to beat England
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Gold producer Harmony Gold expects its interim headline earnings to increase by as much as 30% as improved better grades and higher gold prices more than offset higher production costs.
The company, valued at R34.47bn on the JSE, forecasts headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes one-off items, will increase by 10%-30% to between R2.72 and R3.22 in the six months to end-December...
Harmony Gold sees interim boost from higher grades and prices
Company expects a further windfall from dollar-based earnings and an increase in the value of derivative instruments even though production costs rose
