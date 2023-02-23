Companies / Mining

Harmony Gold sees interim boost from higher grades and prices

Company expects a further windfall from dollar-based earnings and an increase in the value of derivative instruments even though production costs rose

23 February 2023 - 14:57 Nico Gous

Gold producer Harmony Gold expects its interim headline earnings to increase by as much as 30% as improved better grades and higher gold prices more than offset higher production costs.

The company, valued at R34.47bn on the JSE, forecasts headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes one-off items, will increase by 10%-30% to between R2.72 and R3.22 in the six months to end-December...

