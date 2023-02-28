Companies / Mining

DRA Global feels the pain of fixed-price construction contracts

Mining engineering company has since resolved the agreements ‘and our 2022 financial year result represents a rebasing of the business,’ CEO James Smith says

28 February 2023 - 15:06 Nico Gous

Mining engineering company DRA Global, which generates more than half of its revenue in SA, on Tuesday said it incurred an annual loss as a result of fixed-price construction contracts, but said it has since ended such agreements. 

The ASX and JSE-listed firm reported a net loss of A$21.44m (about R266.4m) in the 12 months to end-December after a profit of A$53.45m a year earlier, while operating profit plummeted almost 98% A$1.48m...

