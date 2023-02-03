Companies / Mining

Implats’s refined PGM output drops due in part to load-shedding

Concentrate production was unchanged at 1.616-million ounces and the miner closed the half year with 140,000oz of excess inventory

BL Premium
03 February 2023 - 17:34 Andries Mahlangu

Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Friday that output of its refined platinum group metals (PGMs) fell 9% in the six months to end-December, as scheduled load-shedding limited smelting capacity.

Implats, which is the world’s third-biggest producer of PGMs behind Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sibanye-Stillwater respectively, said the estimated effect of the reduction in the use of electricity on concentrate and refined production was 9,000oz and 38,000oz, respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.