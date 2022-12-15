Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
On December 7, worthies from the Zimbabwean government ceremonially turned the first sod on the $391m Karo Platinum project, the country’s first platinum group metals (PGMs) endeavour in years. In attendance was Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of the JSE’s Tharisa, the project’s developer and backer with an 85% stake.
Once completed, in about 21 months’ time, the project will take Tharisa’s total PGM output to nearly 400,000oz a year. The balance of production is from the firm’s Tharisa mine in South Africa’s North West province...
Tharisa is swinging for the big leagues
Its Karo PGM project should establish it as a fast-growing mid-tier mining company
