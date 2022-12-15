Money & Investing

Tharisa is swinging for the big leagues

Its Karo PGM project should establish it as a fast-growing mid-tier mining company

15 December 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

On December 7, worthies from the Zimbabwean government ceremonially turned the first sod on the $391m Karo Platinum project, the country’s first platinum group metals (PGMs) endeavour in years. In attendance was Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of the JSE’s Tharisa, the project’s developer and backer with an 85% stake.

Once completed, in about 21 months’ time, the project will take Tharisa’s total PGM output to nearly 400,000oz a year. The balance of production is from the firm’s   Tharisa mine in South Africa’s North West province...

