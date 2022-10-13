×

Companies / Mining

Afrimat flags hit to earnings and effect of Transnet strike

Interim headline earnings are expected to drop by as much as 20% due to lower iron ore prices and higher input costs

13 October 2022 - 14:17 Nico Gous

Afrimat says interim earnings are expected to decline by as much as 20% due to lower iron ore prices and higher production costs, and warned that the strike at Transnet would affect the export and inland logistics for its iron ore mines.

Headline earnings per share — a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items — are forecast at 236.1c-265.6c for the six months to end-August, a decline of 10%-19.8% year on year, the miner of industrial minerals, bulk commodities and construction materials said in a trading statement on Thursday...

