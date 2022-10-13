Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Unemployment, rising crime, infrastructure collapse, greylisting and the NPA is missing in action
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressure, with much of the new business coming from tenders won by its Australia unit
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Afrimat says interim earnings are expected to decline by as much as 20% due to lower iron ore prices and higher production costs, and warned that the strike at Transnet would affect the export and inland logistics for its iron ore mines.
Headline earnings per share — a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items — are forecast at 236.1c-265.6c for the six months to end-August, a decline of 10%-19.8% year on year, the miner of industrial minerals, bulk commodities and construction materials said in a trading statement on Thursday...
Afrimat flags hit to earnings and effect of Transnet strike
Interim headline earnings are expected to drop by as much as 20% due to lower iron ore prices and higher input costs
