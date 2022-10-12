Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report says this type of work offers a number of benefits and is favoured by employees across the world
Business secretary points finger at interest rates, not UK’s economic policies under Truss and Kwarteng
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
AngloGold Ashanti is aiming for a 30% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, an exercise that will cost $1.1bn (R20bn) and has the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
These will be done through a combination of renewable energy projects, fleet electrification and lower-emission power sources, the gold miner said in a statement on Wednesday...
AngloGold targets 30% reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2023
In coming weeks the miner plans to start a process for a green funding facility of up to $300m
