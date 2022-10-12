×

Companies / Mining

AngloGold targets 30% reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2023

In coming weeks the miner plans to start a process for a green funding facility of up to $300m

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 15:52 Andries Mahlangu

AngloGold Ashanti is aiming for a 30% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, an exercise that will cost $1.1bn (R20bn) and has the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

These will be done through a combination of renewable energy projects, fleet electrification and lower-emission power sources, the gold miner said in a statement on Wednesday...

