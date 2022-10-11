Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa’s decision to move the bulk of its products by road instead of rail has spared it the worst of a strike at state-owned freight and logistics group Transnet.
“Historically, we were about 80% rail [and] 20% road. Currently, it’s the other way around,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday. “At this point in time, it [the strike] is not impacting our exports, but it may if it is protracted.”..
Tharisa’s move to trucks is paying off amid Transnet strike
Chrome and PGM miner moves 80% of its exports by road, though shipments may be hampered if strike at Transnet persists
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa’s decision to move the bulk of its products by road instead of rail has spared it the worst of a strike at state-owned freight and logistics group Transnet.
“Historically, we were about 80% rail [and] 20% road. Currently, it’s the other way around,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday. “At this point in time, it [the strike] is not impacting our exports, but it may if it is protracted.”..
