Companies / Mining

Tharisa’s move to trucks is paying off amid Transnet strike

Chrome and PGM miner moves 80% of its exports by road, though shipments may be hampered if strike at Transnet persists

11 October 2022 - 14:51 Nico Gous

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa’s decision to move the bulk of its products by road instead of rail has spared it the worst of a strike at state-owned freight and logistics group Transnet.

“Historically, we were about 80% rail [and] 20% road. Currently, it’s the other way around,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday. “At this point in time, it [the strike] is not impacting our exports, but it may if it is protracted.”..

