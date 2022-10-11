×

Companies / Mining

Junior coal miner Arnot weighs options after court orders business rescue

Operations at the mine will continue as usual, including the supply of coal to Eskom power station

11 October 2022 - 18:35 Andries Mahlangu

Junior coal producer Arnot Opco says its lawyers are studying the court judgment that placed it into business rescue at the request of its joint venture partner, JSE-listed Salungano, amid a liquidity crunch.

“Our lawyers will give us guidance as to the next step, but we are determined to fight until the end,”  board member Mxolisi Hoboyi told Business Day on Tuesday...

