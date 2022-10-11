Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Just as good character requires development and practice, good leaders need mentors and role models from whom they can learn and whose conduct they can emulate
Protector must stay out in the cold until the Constitutional Court upholds ruling that President Ramaphosa suspended her illegally
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Sanlam offer of R6 a share for a controlling stake in the owner of Medscheme is a 55.8% premium to AfroCentric's closing price on October 7
Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Coup leader Déby was sworn in as president on Monday and is expected to appoint a new prime minister
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
Junior coal producer Arnot Opco says its lawyers are studying the court judgment that placed it into business rescue at the request of its joint venture partner, JSE-listed Salungano, amid a liquidity crunch.
“Our lawyers will give us guidance as to the next step, but we are determined to fight until the end,” board member Mxolisi Hoboyi told Business Day on Tuesday...
Junior coal miner Arnot weighs options after court orders business rescue
Operations at the mine will continue as usual, including the supply of coal to Eskom power station
