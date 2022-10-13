×

Miners fall prey to pride and prejudice

Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy

13 October 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

If SA’s mining sector were a character in a Jane Austen novel it would be the unloved rector, or the middle sister whose dance card yields only disappointment.  Or something like that.

In this conceit, Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council SA, is a struggling suitor. He used the Joburg Indaba conference this month to list the ills the mining sector believed it could resolve, if only its partner-in-waiting could be located. Unfortunately, that partner — the government — wasn’t even in the room...

