Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources produces most gold yet

The miner, which has operations in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, expects to maintain its 2022 production levels in 2023

14 July 2022 - 15:31 Nico Gous

Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources bucked the local trend as it produced the most gold in its history in the 2022 financial year.

The company’s gold production increased 1.8% to 205,459oz for the year to end-June while the latest data from Stats SA, also released on Thursday, showed gold production slumped by more than a quarter year on year in May as it fell 28.3%...

