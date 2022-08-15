×

Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Trade of the week — DRDGold and Pan African Resources

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

15 August 2022 - 21:43
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about the gold price and mid-tier gold counters such as DRDGold and Pan African Resources.

