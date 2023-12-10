State’s lack of urgency over water and power irks Astral chair Theuns Eloff
Not enough is being done about SA’s problems ‘despite numerous promises’, says Eloff
10 December 2023 - 17:10
The government’s lack of urgency in dealing with the water and energy crises is “becoming more and more frustrating”, particularly in the light of the worsening power cuts and water shortages, said Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral, SA’s largest chicken producer.
In the company’s annual report, released on Friday, Eloff said bird flu, power interruptions and water shortages have devastated the poultry industry. He called on the government to do more to address infrastructure failings. ..
