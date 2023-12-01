Tiger Brands prepares for acute water shortages
Group to bolster storage at plants to five days’ supply or sink boreholes
01 December 2023 - 08:50
UPDATED 03 December 2023 - 19:00
Tiger Brands is preparing its factories for worsening water shortages. CEO Tjaart Kruger says that in a year or two South Africans will be talking about water-shedding.
The owner of All Gold tomato sauce, Koo canned goods, Jungle Oats and Beacon has enough generators and solar installations for its factories can withstand stage 10 load-shedding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.