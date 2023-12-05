Johann Rupert: money goes where it is welcome
SA can no longer attract foreign investment amid failing infrastructure, lawlessness and the lack of consequences for private and public corruption
05 December 2023 - 05:00
Business person Johann Rupert has cast doubt on SA’s ability to agree on a social contract between business, labour and government to address the country’s socioeconomic challenges, putting the blame at the door of politicians.
“I’m not too hopeful that there will be a social contract, especially with the overtly racist behaviour of some of the political parties,” he said...
