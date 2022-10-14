Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Quantum Foods has warned investors of a plunge in annual headline earnings due to higher input costs, accelerating inflation and higher interest rates.
The agribusiness company, spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, expects headline earnings per share (Heps), a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, to drop almost two-thirds to 19.3c for the year to end-September...
Quantum Foods warns about plunging earnings
Heps is expected to drop almost two-thirds to 19.3c for the year to end-September
