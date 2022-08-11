×

News & Fox

Amid Phala Phala, game farms boom

It’s ‘highly unusual’ for such farms to have $4m cash on hand

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Jan Bornman

Game farming and wildlife ranching have become a booming business in SA,  with animals fetching staggering prices at auctions and local and international hunters piling into the country post-Covid. 

Following the reports of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, the industry is now firmly in the public’s sights...

