Fishing rights allocations dampen Sea Harvest’s results

Crude prices are inching higher on hopes of a production reduction in response to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal, analyst says
Female representation at leadership level is more important than ever — targeted interventions needed to move the dial
Virologist Barry Schoub says the biggest challenge around Covid-19 is SA’s low vaccine uptake
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Despite progress, the country remains focused on eliminating transmission of a virus that most of the world has now accepted as endemic
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Fishing group Sea Harvest lost about a quarter in operating profit in the first half of 2022 as the government’s Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) cut its hake volumes and higher fuel prices pushed up operating costs.
Sea Harvest lost about a tenth of its hake allocation and saw a reduction in its total allowed catch through the process by the department of environment, forestry and fisheries, which allocated commercial fishing rights to ensure sustainable harvesting of the country’s marine resources while addressing historical inequalities by allowing new entrants...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fishing rights allocations dampen Sea Harvest’s results
Fishing group Sea Harvest lost about a quarter in operating profit in the first half of 2022 as the government’s Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) cut its hake volumes and higher fuel prices pushed up operating costs.
Sea Harvest lost about a tenth of its hake allocation and saw a reduction in its total allowed catch through the process by the department of environment, forestry and fisheries, which allocated commercial fishing rights to ensure sustainable harvesting of the country’s marine resources while addressing historical inequalities by allowing new entrants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.