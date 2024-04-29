Cashbuild appoints Hanre Bester as CFO
Bester is a chartered accountant and holds a Master’s degree in taxation
29 April 2024 - 09:14
Building materials retailer Cashbuild has appointed Hanre Bester as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from July 1.
Bester is currently the CFO of IT products and services provider Pinnacle Micro. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.