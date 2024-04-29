Raubex expects full-year earnings to rise as much as 25%
The Centurion-based group has operations in SA, Africa and Australia
29 April 2024 - 07:37
Raubex expects headline earnings for the year ended December to rise as much as 25%, it said in an updated trading statement on Monday.
In its initial trading statement released at the beginning of March it said it expected earnings to rise 10% after tender activity picked up towards the latter part of the financial year. That estimate was based on 11 months of the financial year...
