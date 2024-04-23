Terra Nova Tech joint venture signs $200m deal in South America
TNT was acquired by M&R’s Cementation Americas in 2019 and was a strong contributor to the group’s earnings before Covid-19
23 April 2024 - 05:00
Terra Nova Technologies (TNT), the materials handling business owned by Murray and Roberts (M&R) Cementation Americas, has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with a large copper producer valued at $200m in South America.
The California-based TNT provides materials-handling design, consulting services and general contracting to the mining and minerals industries globally...
