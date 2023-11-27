PPC’s incoming CEO Matias Cardarelli gets work permit
SA companies have increasingly been looking offshore for skills at the executive level
27 November 2023 - 16:20
PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli has received his work permit, two months after his appointment to succeed Roland van Wijnen was announced.
The country’s biggest cement manufacturer said Cardarelli would take the reins at the beginning of December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.