VW urges government: fix it or lose it
Logistics and energy crises in SA pose a threat to production facilities, says Volkswagen AG board member Thomas Schaefer
27 November 2023 - 05:00
Volkswagen AG board member and Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schaefer has told the SA government to “focus” on fixing the country’s regulatory, energy and logistics problems. He said that while production at the brand’s Eastern Cape plant is safe “for now”, he issued blunt warnings about the future.
“Eventually you have to say, ‘why are we building cars in a less competitive factory somewhere far away from the real market where the consumption is?’ I’m very worried about it ... We’re not in the business of charity,” Schaefer said. ..
