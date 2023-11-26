Nedbank’s white CEO pick raises race concerns
Black business groups say choice of Jason Quinn as CEO is a ‘missed opportunity’
26 November 2023 - 07:43
Organisations representing black business have criticised the appointment of Jason Quinn as Nedbank CEO as a “missed opportunity” for transformation and said they will watch him and the bank closely to gauge their commitment to promoting blacks.
Quinn, 49, whose previous post was FD of Absa, was named Mike Brown’s successor on Wednesday. He was interim Absa CEO from April 2021 to March 2022...
