KAP gears up for a tough 2024
Subdued economic growth will continue to strain the local operating environment
05 November 2023 - 16:20
Diversified manufacturing and logistics group KAP has warned that challenging trading conditions are expected to persist in SA, but says it is betting on its capital investments to fortify it against the protracted weak environment.
Stellenbosch-based KAP’s performance is linked to that of the SA economy as more than 80% of its revenue is generated in the country. It said in its latest integrated report it is worried about the local trade conditions remaining under pressure with no relief in sight. ..
