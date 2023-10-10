Hulamin promotes insider to new CEO
Current CFO Mark Gounder will take control from December
10 October 2023 - 15:29
Aluminium group Hulamin has promoted its current financial head to CEO from the start of December after more than a year of searching.
The company, valued at about R937m on the JSE, said on Tuesday that current CFO Mark Gounder would take over at the helm to replace Geoff Watson, who has been the interim CEO since October 2022...
