Hulamin more than doubles headline earnings on demand

The aluminium products-maker has managed to mitigate headwinds by optimising its product sales mix and negotiating pricing

29 August 2022 - 08:29 Nico Gous

Aluminium products-maker Hulamin more than doubled its headline earnings in the first half of its 2022 year as it benefited from growing demand.

Basic headline earnings per share (Heps), a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, is up 147% to 47c in the period to end-June. Revenue increased by 45% to R7.9bn and operating profit more than doubled to R223m...

