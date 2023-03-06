Companies / Industrials

Hulamin shareholders upbeat despite a drop in profit

Shareholders are upbeat by the company’s jump in revenue and normalised headline earnings

06 March 2023 - 13:52 Nico Gous

Shareholders in Hulamin shrugged off the aluminium group’s drop in profit in its latest annual results as they were upbeat about its increase in normalised headline earnings per share (Heps) and growth in revenue.

By 13.30pm, the company’s share price was up 6.4% to R2.82 as normalised Heps jumped 28.1% to R1.05 for the year to end-December...

