Two-year high consumer spending and robust job numbers will give confidence to the Fed to boost rates to tackle inflation, an analyst says
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Flights from and to the region surge as airlines that previously flew over the country are now passing through central Asia
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
Engineers work on prototype that can be strapped to a person’s biceps
Aluminium group Hulamin is expecting its headline earnings to almost halve in its 2022 financial year partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal.
The company, valued at R937m on the JSE, sees its headline earnings per share (Heps), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to drop 41%-49% year on year to 93c-107c in its 2022 year to end-December...
Hulamin flags plunging headline earnings
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Aluminium group Hulamin is expecting its headline earnings to almost halve in its 2022 financial year partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal.
The company, valued at R937m on the JSE, sees its headline earnings per share (Heps), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to drop 41%-49% year on year to 93c-107c in its 2022 year to end-December...
