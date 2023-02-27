Companies / Industrials

Hulamin flags plunging headline earnings

The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal

BL Premium
27 February 2023 - 08:12 Nico Gous

Aluminium group Hulamin is expecting its headline earnings to almost halve in its 2022 financial year partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal.

The company, valued at R937m on the JSE, sees its headline earnings per share (Heps), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to drop 41%-49% year on year to 93c-107c in its 2022 year to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.