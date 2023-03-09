Money & Investing

Hulamin rolls into the black

Believers have been bitten (many times) before, but the aluminium group may finally be on the right path

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

When it comes to SA Inc companies on the JSE, there are plenty of plays that could be considered dirt cheap — with prospects rendered even dimmer by our prevailing energy crisis.

Then there’s Hulamin. This once-mighty industrial icon is now treated with the disdain that might be reserved for a mismanaged and highly geared asbestos roofing company operating in an eco-village. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.