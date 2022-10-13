Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow

Investors appear to be resigned to another aggressive rate hike by the Fed after higher-than-expected inflation in September
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Joint venture with Intel-backed tech firm gives Volkswagen access to the Chinese market and chip development
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Saudi Arabia says decision was not political, and that Biden had asked for cut to be delayed for a month — until after the midterm elections
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Aluminium fabrication business Hulamin’s share price spiked to a four-month high on strong trading volume on Thursday, triggered probably by reports of a possible US ban on Russian aluminium imports.
Reports suggest the US is considering a total ban on Russian aluminium imports, imposing sanctions on one of its large producers, or slapping punitive import tariffs on Russian stock. The measures would be in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STOCKWATCH
Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow
SA group could benefit from reported Washington plans to sanction imports of Russian aluminium
Aluminium fabrication business Hulamin’s share price spiked to a four-month high on strong trading volume on Thursday, triggered probably by reports of a possible US ban on Russian aluminium imports.
Reports suggest the US is considering a total ban on Russian aluminium imports, imposing sanctions on one of its large producers, or slapping punitive import tariffs on Russian stock. The measures would be in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.