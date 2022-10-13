×

Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow

SA group could benefit from reported Washington plans to sanction imports of Russian aluminium

13 October 2022 - 19:05 Marc Hasenfuss

Aluminium fabrication business Hulamin’s share price spiked to a four-month high on strong trading volume on Thursday, triggered probably by reports of a possible US ban on Russian aluminium imports.

Reports suggest the US is considering a total ban on Russian aluminium imports, imposing sanctions on one of its large producers, or slapping punitive import tariffs on Russian stock. The measures would be in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine...

