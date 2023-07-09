INDUSTRY
Numsa and Bell Equipment agree to make 100 workers permanent employees
The board will discuss all workers’ demands on August 15
09 July 2023 - 16:27
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has inked an agreement with Bell Equipment to convert 100 contract workers into permanent employees, days after they threatened to strike and shut the group’s Richards Bay plant and its Boksburg head office.
But this does not mark the end of the impasse as the conciliation process at Bell continues, according to the union, which said all other demands are to be discussed by the executive management at a board meeting on August 15...
