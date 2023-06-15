Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
Cash-strapped power utility Eskom has refused to disclose the cost of its three-year pay deal it reached with unions last week, saying the total will depend on factors such as staff numbers.
“The total amount is confidential and Eskom cannot disclose it for various reasons. Among those is that the figures are dependent on the variable components of the deal, which includes but are limited to the number of employees at the time of implementation per period; utilisation of allowances during the period of the deal etc,” Eskom said in response to questions from Business Day on Monday. ..
Eskom mum on cost of ‘confidential’ three-year pay deal
Analyst says it will stoke inflation, limit power utility’s ability of utility to improve capacity
