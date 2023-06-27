CCMA orders reinstatement of Numsa official

Analysts say markets are generally unaffected by the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Curb on methane releases until 2030 would keep oil and gas sector on track to net-zero emissions
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) has ordered the reinstatement of Western Cape regional secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) Vuyo Lufele, who had questioned the running of 3Sixty Life.
Lufele was one of several leaders suspended by the union after they raised concerns about 3Sixty Life, a funeral insurance company owned by the union.
CCMA commissioner Jacques Buitendag on Monday ordered that Lufele report for duty on 3 July.
NUMSA didn't attend the proceedings, which took place earlier this month, though Buitendag said he was satisfied the union had been properly notified of the proceedings and that the matter could proceed in its absence.
Buitendag said the issue before him was whether NUMSA had committed an unfair labour practice by suspending Lufele. In his evidence, Lufele said he was placed on precautionary suspension with pay in September 2022, after he raised questions about the National Manufacturing Workers Investment Trust.
Lufele said his suspension was unfair for several reasons. The general secretary had not sought approval from regional office bearers and the national executive committee, as required by the union’s disciplinary code and its constitution. The code also stipulates that suspension without charges must not be for a prolonged period.
Lufele testified that a disciplinary hearing, convened in December 2022, had not taken place because the chairperson had recused himself. He submitted that he “cannot explain himself to members and is unable to compete for any position within Numsa” while on suspension.
Buitendag said even if Lufele’s suspension had been valid, there was no evidence of an objective justifiable reason that he had been suspended for more than nine months.
“The applicant cannot be suspended indefinitely, and he has clearly been prejudiced ... because it affects his career,” Buitendag said, and ordered to the suspension be lifted from Friday 30 June.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CCMA orders reinstatement of Numsa official
Vuyo Lufele was suspended in September last year after raising concerns about a funeral insurance company owned by the union
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) has ordered the reinstatement of Western Cape regional secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) Vuyo Lufele, who had questioned the running of 3Sixty Life.
Lufele was one of several leaders suspended by the union after they raised concerns about 3Sixty Life, a funeral insurance company owned by the union.
CCMA commissioner Jacques Buitendag on Monday ordered that Lufele report for duty on 3 July.
NUMSA didn't attend the proceedings, which took place earlier this month, though Buitendag said he was satisfied the union had been properly notified of the proceedings and that the matter could proceed in its absence.
Buitendag said the issue before him was whether NUMSA had committed an unfair labour practice by suspending Lufele. In his evidence, Lufele said he was placed on precautionary suspension with pay in September 2022, after he raised questions about the National Manufacturing Workers Investment Trust.
Lufele said his suspension was unfair for several reasons. The general secretary had not sought approval from regional office bearers and the national executive committee, as required by the union’s disciplinary code and its constitution. The code also stipulates that suspension without charges must not be for a prolonged period.
Lufele testified that a disciplinary hearing, convened in December 2022, had not taken place because the chairperson had recused himself. He submitted that he “cannot explain himself to members and is unable to compete for any position within Numsa” while on suspension.
Buitendag said even if Lufele’s suspension had been valid, there was no evidence of an objective justifiable reason that he had been suspended for more than nine months.
“The applicant cannot be suspended indefinitely, and he has clearly been prejudiced ... because it affects his career,” Buitendag said, and ordered to the suspension be lifted from Friday 30 June.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Numsa threatens Gautrain strike over pay demand
Eskom mum on cost of ‘confidential’ three-year pay deal
IMRAAN BUCCUS: New pact suggests left-wing has little chance at the polls
Eskom and unions to meet one last time in bid to ‘find each other’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.