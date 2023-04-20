Companies / Industrials

Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO

Smuts, who leaves after three years at the helm, took over the role of CEO after Andre de Ruyter resigned to join Eskom

20 April 2023 - 09:30 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 20 April 2023 - 09:55
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts has resigned just three years into the role and will step down from the board of the packaging group with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.

The move comes just two weeks after the appointment of Michael Dorn as chief restructuring officer to oversee a keenly anticipated plan that has finally been submitted to lenders for consideration.

Dorn reports directly to the chair, a move that insiders worried would make the CEO role redundant.

The company said a substantial restructuring process, including both the imminent disposal of noncore assets and divestitures from unprofitable operations, had led to material changes to the size and nature of the CEO’s role, resulting in the incumbent opting to step down.

“The board would like to thank Mr Smuts for his loyal service in excess of 25 years to Nampak and especially for leading the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and for laying a strong foundation for delivery of the turnaround initiatives,” the Nampak board said.

Smuts had been with Nampak for 22 years before he was appointed CEO in January 2020.

Phildon Roux, a current independent non-executive director and member of the nominations and remuneration committee and chair of the restructuring committee, will serve as acting CEO in the interim, until a new permanent CEO is appointed.

Subsequently, Roux’s membership on the nominations and remuneration committee will terminate on April 20 and Tjaart Kruger, an independent non-executive director, will take over the role.

“The board welcomes Mr Roux to his new role as interim CEO and is confident that he will leverage his extensive operational and strategic experience in the FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] sector, as well as his demonstrated skills in organisational turnarounds, to achieve the objectives of the restructuring plan and accumulate value for Nampak’s shareholders while ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability.

The Nampak board said it has initiated a process to appoint a new CEO and supports Roux as interim CEO until such time as a permanent CEO is appointed.

Jury out on Nampak’s next move to service debt

Nampak is under mounting pressure to conclude the sale of its tubes business and exit East Africa.
Companies
1 week ago

Nampak gets temporary reprieve from lenders

Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Companies
2 weeks ago

How Super Group found its mojo

The fleet and logistics group was on the ropes 15 years ago — crushed by debt and a series of bad deals. Now, it’s one of the JSE’s better rand hedges
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Nampak says exit from East Africa could net R250m

Debt-laden packaging group says it has received offers for assets in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania but a rights offer remains an essential condition for ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Nampak sells R40m worth of equipment to Mpact subsidiary

The group is making headway in its simplification and optimisation strategy, saying the sales will allow it to stabilise the balance sheet and reduce ...
Companies
4 weeks ago

Trade of the Month: Hulamin has grasped the nettle

Nampak has to make a decision about the details of a pending rights issue
Special Reports
3 weeks ago

Weighing up two weakened strongmen

The Hulamin CEO has acted with speed to turn the business around, but Nampak faces expensive distractions
Special Reports
3 weeks ago

Mpact decries red tape preventing it from adding power to grid

Plants operate five days a week but produce solar power seven days a week, says CEO Bruce Strong
Companies
1 month ago

Nampak slashes job cuts to 20 after Numsa talks

Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Companies
1 month ago
