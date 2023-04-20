Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO

Prices slip amid concern that recent economic data from the US and China indicates that demand is not likely to improve
Smuts, who leaves after three years at the helm, took over the role of CEO after Andre de Ruyter resigned to join Eskom
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts has resigned just three years into the role and will step down from the board of the packaging group with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.
The move comes just two weeks after the appointment of Michael Dorn as chief restructuring officer to oversee a keenly anticipated plan that has finally been submitted to lenders for consideration.
Dorn reports directly to the chair, a move that insiders worried would make the CEO role redundant.
The company said a substantial restructuring process, including both the imminent disposal of noncore assets and divestitures from unprofitable operations, had led to material changes to the size and nature of the CEO’s role, resulting in the incumbent opting to step down.
“The board would like to thank Mr Smuts for his loyal service in excess of 25 years to Nampak and especially for leading the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and for laying a strong foundation for delivery of the turnaround initiatives,” the Nampak board said.
Smuts had been with Nampak for 22 years before he was appointed CEO in January 2020.
Phildon Roux, a current independent non-executive director and member of the nominations and remuneration committee and chair of the restructuring committee, will serve as acting CEO in the interim, until a new permanent CEO is appointed.
Subsequently, Roux’s membership on the nominations and remuneration committee will terminate on April 20 and Tjaart Kruger, an independent non-executive director, will take over the role.
“The board welcomes Mr Roux to his new role as interim CEO and is confident that he will leverage his extensive operational and strategic experience in the FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] sector, as well as his demonstrated skills in organisational turnarounds, to achieve the objectives of the restructuring plan and accumulate value for Nampak’s shareholders while ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability.
The Nampak board said it has initiated a process to appoint a new CEO and supports Roux as interim CEO until such time as a permanent CEO is appointed.
