Raubex flags higher profit helped by Beitbridge project

The construction and materials group’s diversification into Australia enhanced 2023 results

19 April 2023 - 09:44 Nico Gous

Construction and materials group Raubex is expecting a bump in profit in its next annual results on the back of its move into Australia, helped by public-private partnerships and mining.

The biggest lift came from the flagship project for the expansion, upgrading and improvement of the Beitbridge border post in Zimbabwe awarded in 2020, while its operations in Western Australia contributed a fifth of the group’s total operating profit...

