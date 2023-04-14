Companies / Industrials

Sappi’s deal to sell graphic-paper mills lapses

The parties could not conclude the suspensive conditions

BL Premium
14 April 2023 - 12:43 Michelle Gumede

Sappi shares slumped to their lowest level in two weeks on Friday morning after it announced that the intended sale of its three European mills to Aurelius Group had lapsed, dealing a blow to the group’s strategy to reduce its exposure to the graphics market.

Shares in JSE-listed Sappi fell 4.96% to R44.81 by midmorning...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.