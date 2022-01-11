Heavyweight users take Nersa to court over gas price blowout
Gas prices are poised to rise by as much as 220% in 2022
11 January 2022 - 05:10
Companies such as steel producer ArcelorMittal SA, mining group South32 and industrial users including Consol Glass and Nampak face a more than threefold rise in natural gas prices in July.
As a result, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is being taken to court by industry body the Industrial Gas Users-SA (Igua-SA) over the methodology used to set gas prices, which are poised to rise by as much as 220% this year...
