Sasol had more than R13bn of its market value wiped out on Tuesday after SA’s biggest energy and chemicals producer gave half-year profit guidance that came in below forecasts.
Sasol is the country’s biggest producer of fuel derived from coal and its operations are sensitive to international oil and chemical prices, which rose significantly in 2022 before subsequently cooling off...
Sasol share rout wipes R13bn off its market value
SA energy producer's half-year profit guidance sends shockwaves through market
Sasol had more than R13bn of its market value wiped out on Tuesday after SA’s biggest energy and chemicals producer gave half-year profit guidance that came in below forecasts.
Sasol is the country’s biggest producer of fuel derived from coal and its operations are sensitive to international oil and chemical prices, which rose significantly in 2022 before subsequently cooling off...
