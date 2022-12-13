Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
The government needs to start spending the extra tax it collects on repairing and building roads, improving railways, getting ports back on track and expanding access to more energy, according to economist Roelof Botha.
“Unless the government provides significantly more fiscal resources for infrastructure development in the 2023 budget and addresses the delays in tender processes, the construction sector will remain relatively subdued,” Botha said on Tuesday in the latest Afrimat construction index (ACI), which he compiled on behalf of the JSE-listed building materials and mining group...
Why is Enoch Godongwana not building new roads?
Economist Roelof Botha has urged the state to start spending extra tax on infrastructure
