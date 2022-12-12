Companies / Industrials

Tiger Brands shares surge nearly 55% in just six months

The company has been facing cost pressures after the Russia-Ukraine war led to a dramatic increase in grain prices earlier in the year

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 20:40 Andries Mahlangu

Just three months after having to recall and pull Purity Essentials baby powder off the shelves for safety concerns, the value of Tiger Brands shares has risen nearly 40% on the JSE, outperforming its closest rivals such as AVI.

The share price is up nearly 55% in the past six months...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.