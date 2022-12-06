Companies / Industrials

JSE removes Nutritional Holdings as a listed company

BL Premium
06 December 2022 - 08:50 Nico Gous

The JSE will remove penny cap Nutritional Holdings as a listed company from the bourse later this month for failing to meet listing requirements as the company fights not to be liquidated.

“The JSE provided the issuer with opportunity to make written representations as to why the removal of the issuer should not be affected,” the JSE said in a statement on Tuesday. “After careful consideration of the representations by the issuer, the JSE informed the issuer that it has decided to remove the issuer’s listing,” it said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.