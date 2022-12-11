Business

AGP’s message in a bottle celebrates Nigel expansion

Supply shortages during the pandemic and cost considerations have prompted some manufacturers to opt for alternative packaging

BL Premium
11 December 2022 - 05:37 Thabiso Mochiko

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) South Africa, formerly known as Consol Glass, says it will create 300 jobs once it completes its third furnace in Nigel, east of Johannesburg, to cater for buoyant demand.

But supply shortages during the pandemic and cost considerations have prompted some food and beverage manufacturers to opt for alternative packaging. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.