Companies / Industrials

York Timbers in R250m rights issue

Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 23:07 Michelle Gumede

Lumber and agriculture company York Timbers this week outlined its plan to approach shareholders for cash in a bid to shore up its timber volumes and invest in its manufacturing plants.

The Mpumalanga-based company, which has been hit hard by excessive rainfall and industrial action over the past financial year, intends to raise R250m, of which a minimum of R111m and up to about R160m will be underwritten by A2 Investment...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.