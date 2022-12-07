York Timbers in R250m rights issue

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants
Lumber and agriculture company York Timbers this week outlined its plan to approach shareholders for cash in a bid to shore up its timber volumes and invest in its manufacturing plants.
The Mpumalanga-based company, which has been hit hard by excessive rainfall and industrial action over the past financial year, intends to raise R250m, of which a minimum of R111m and up to about R160m will be underwritten by A2 Investment...
